Carson (foot) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Carson returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering a foot sprain in the Week 7 loss to the Cardinals. Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed Saturday that the fourth-year running back "has an excellent chance" to play this Thursday in a rematch against the Cardinals, and his practice status bodes well with that notion. He won't go back into the lineup unless he's at full health, so fantasy managers should have no qualms about firing him up if he's active Thursday night. Otherwise, Carlos Hyde (hamstring), who was a full participant Tuesday, likely will lead the backfield.