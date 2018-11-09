Seahawks' Chris Carson: Week 10 status up in air
Carson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
The Seahawks held Carson out of the first two practices of Week 10 preparations due what coach Pete Carroll called a soft-tissue injury, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. On Friday, Carroll added that Carson is expected to be a game-time call, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. If Carroll's prediction comes to fruition, Carson's status won't be known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff. An absence from Carson would give Mike Davis more access to touches out of the backfield, but rookie Rashaad Penny also would be a factor.
