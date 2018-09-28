Coach Pete Carroll said Carson (hip) believes he'll be able to play Sunday at Arizona, but the running back's availability will come down to a game-time decision, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Limited in practice all week by a hip concern, Carson may simply have been dealing with the wear and tear from his 32-carry performance in a Week 3 win against the Cowboys. No matter, the Seahawks will be extra cautious and wait until he goes through a pregame warmup Sunday before making the final call. It remains to be seen if he will be as involved Week 4, if active, but rookie Rashaad Penny is on hand in the event Carson's workload is capped or he's deemed inactive.