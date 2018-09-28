Seahawks' Chris Carson: Will be game-time call Sunday
Coach Pete Carroll said Carson (hip) believes he'll be able to play Sunday at Arizona, but the running back's availability will come down to a game-time decision, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Limited in practice all week by a hip concern, Carson may simply have been dealing with the wear and tear from his 32-carry performance in a Week 3 win against the Cowboys. No matter, the Seahawks will be extra cautious and wait until he goes through a pregame warmup Sunday before making the final call. It remains to be seen if he will be as involved Week 4, if active, but rookie Rashaad Penny is on hand in the event Carson's workload is capped or he's deemed inactive.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited with hip injury•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Bounces back with 102 rushing yards and touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Fatigue contributed to reduced role•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Rushes just six times Monday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Solidifies No. 1 role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...