Carson (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

So much for a game-time decision. There was some thought Carson could play Sunday despite missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but the Seahawks took the mystery out of the equation ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Carlos Hyde (hamstring) was also ruled out ahead of time leaving the combination of Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas to once again handle the majority of the duties out of the backfield.