Coach Pete Carroll said Carson is expected to return to Seahawks training camp this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Absent since last Thursday to attend a funeral in Georgia, Carson will rejoin his teammates in the near future. Once he returns, he'll serve as Seattle's top option in a backfield that otherwise includes the injured Rashaad Penny (knee) and mostly inexperienced options in the system (Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer and rookie fourth-rounder DeeJay Dallas).
