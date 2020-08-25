Coach Pete Carroll said Carson is expected to return to Seahawks training camp this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Absent since last Thursday to attend a funeral in Georgia, Carson will rejoin his teammates in the near future. Once he returns, he'll serve as Seattle's top option in a backfield that otherwise includes the injured Rashaad Penny (knee) and mostly inexperienced options in the system (Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer and rookie fourth-rounder DeeJay Dallas).