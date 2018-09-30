Seahawks' Chris Carson: Won't play Sunday
Carson (hip) is inactive for Sunday's contest in Arizona.
On Friday, coach Pete Carroll termed Carson a game-time decision due to a hip injury, and unfortunately for fantasy owners the Seahawks have opted for a cautious approach. In his stead, rookie Rashaad Penny will serve as the lead back, but C.J. Prosise could snipe the occasional rep.
