Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Carson (foot) won't be evaluated at practice until Friday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carson wasn't able to suit up against San Francisco on Sunday, and it sounds like his availability for Week 9 could come down to how he holds up during Friday's practice session. Carroll also said that Carlos Hyde (hamstring) won't suit up in Buffalo this weekend, but that Travis Homer (knee) is on track to play. If Carson can't go, as such, Homer and DeeJay Dallas will stand to split Seattle's backfield reps.