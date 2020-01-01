Seahawks' Chris Carson: Won't require surgery

Though coach Pete Carroll indicated Wednesday that Carson doesn't need surgery to address the hip injury that landed the running back on IR, he acknowledged that Carson's recovery could be lengthy, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

On the plus side, Carson is expected back for training camp in advance of the 2020 season. With Rashaad Penny (knee) and C.J. Prosise (arm) also on IR, the Seahawks will feature a backfield duo of Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer in Sunday's playoff opener against the Eagles.