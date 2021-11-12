The Seahawks won't activate Carson (neck) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's contest at Green Bay, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "We don't feel like it's time yet, so we're going to keep him out," Carroll said Friday.

After Seattle designated Carson for return Wednesday, he mixed into practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but he didn't take part in Friday's session, according to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. As hinted at by Carroll, Carson likely still is dealing with some discomfort in his neck and will remain on IR for another week. The Seahawks thus will hand the rock to Alex Collins while Russell Wilson (finger) makes his return to action this weekend. Behind Collins, the trio of Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas will scoop up any RB reps that don't go to Collins.