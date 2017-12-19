Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Carson (ankle) won't be available Sunday in Dallas, despite a chance he returns to practice this week, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

In late November, Carroll painted an optimistic picture regarding Carson's rehab from a broken left leg and ligament damage in his left ankle, but a setback shortly thereafter pushed back the running back's return. Two weeks later, Carson is on the verge of an appearance at practice, which would serve as a testing ground for the recovering limb. A return to game action may be contingent on the Seahawks reaching the postseason, as Carroll previously mentioned Carson would need about two weeks of practice before the team would consider such activity. In the meantime, the backfield will be powered by Mike Davis, with J.D. McKissic, Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls in reserve.