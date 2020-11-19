Carson (foot) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Carson seemed to be setting himself up for a return with limited listings on the first two injury reports of Week 11 prep. However, he didn't practice at all Wednesday and was tagged with a questionable designation. Clearly, Carson hasn't recovered from the mid-foot sprain he suffered Week 7 and will miss a fourth consecutive contest. With both Carson and Travis Homer (knee) sidelined, the Seahawks will roll with a backfield composed of Carlos Hyde, DeeJay Dallas and practice-squad callup Bo Scarbrough.
