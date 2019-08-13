Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Carson will work more in the passing game during the 2019 season, NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Carson was rarely used in the passing game last season, hauling in 20 of 24 targets for 163 yards. If he could add more of a pass-catching threat to his arsenal, the Seahawks' coaching staff may be more comfortable with keeping him on the field in all situations. However, while it would make the third-year back more versatile, Seattle is notoriously a meritocracy and coach Pete Carroll is quick to switch to the hot hand. Therefore, an emergence in the passing game may lift Carson's ceiling, but his floor is still suspect due to the threat of Rashaad Penny busting out.