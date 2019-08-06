Worley and the Seahawks agreed to a contract Tuesday, Andy Patton of USA Today reports.

Worley was recently let go by the Bengals, but quickly found a new home just a week later. The depth linebacker has played two games in the regular season, making two tackles after he was promoted from the Bengals' practice squad. He'll look to earn a depth linebacker role in Seattle.

