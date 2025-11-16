Seahawks' Christian Haynes: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks activated Haynes (pectoral) from injured reserve Saturday.
Haynes suffered the injury during the preseason so will be looking to make his season debut Sunday against the Rams, where he's projected to serve as the top backup interior lineman.
