Coach Mike Macdonald said after Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers that Haynes has a pectoral injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Haynes dealt with a pectoral issue earlier this month but played in both of Seattle's first two preseason contests, logging 59 offensive snaps at left guard and right guard. He re-injured the pec earlier this week in practice, but Macdonald said it's not as serious as the team initially feared.