Seahawks' Christian Haynes: Not ready to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haynes (pectoral) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Haynes was a full participant at practice all week, but he'll need to wait at least one more week to make his 2025 debut anyways. Rookie sixth-rounder Bryce Cabeldue projects as Seattle's top backup at guard in the meantime.
