default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Haynes (pectoral) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Haynes was a full participant at practice all week, but he'll need to wait at least one more week to make his 2025 debut anyways. Rookie sixth-rounder Bryce Cabeldue projects as Seattle's top backup at guard in the meantime.

More News