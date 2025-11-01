default-cbs-image
Haynes (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Commanders, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Haynes has been sidelined since training camp with a pectoral injury and practiced in full throughout this week. However, he'll remain out for at least one more game, though he could realistically return for a Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals.

