Seahawks' Christian Haynes: Not ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haynes (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Commanders, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Haynes has been sidelined since training camp with a pectoral injury and practiced in full throughout this week. However, he'll remain out for at least one more game, though he could realistically return for a Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals.
