Haynes (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Haynes was dealing with a pectoral injury throughout training camp, and he will now be forced to miss at least four contests to begin the 2025 season. In his absence, Jalen Sundell, Mason Richman and Bryce Cabeldue are lined up to operate as Seattle's reserve options at interior offensive line.