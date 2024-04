The Seahawks selected Haynes in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 81st overall.

There's little information as to why Haynes was still available this late in the draft. He started 49 straight games at guard for Connecticut and tested well at the combine with strong jumps and a 5.0-second 40 at 317 pounds. Haynes projects as an immediate challenger for the starting right guard spot for the Seahawks.