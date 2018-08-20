Seahawks' Clayton Wilson: Activated from PUP list
Wilson was promoted to the active roster Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Wilson's stint on the Physically Unable to Perform list lasted just short of a month. Buried beneath the confines of the depth chart, Wilson will need to make quick work and start turning some heads if he hopes to latch on with Seattle for the regular season campaign.
