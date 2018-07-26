Seahawks' Clayton Wilson: Lands on PUP list

Wilson was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle reports.

Wilson signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this offseason and is looking to carve out a role as a depth tight end and special teams player. It's unclear how much time he'll miss with the issue. The sooner he gets back the better his chances of ultimately making the team, though the odds appear to be long for the time being.