Seahawks' Clayton Wilson: Signs contract with Seattle

Wilson signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday.

Wilson (6-foot-4, 242 pounds) went undrafted out of Northwest Missouri State this spring but is getting a chance with Seattle after trying out at the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend. In 50 collegiate games, Wilson racked up 80 receptions for 694 yards and six scores.

