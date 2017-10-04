Play

Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Deemed week-to-week, likely out Sunday

Avril (neck) is being viewed as week-to-week and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Avril is recovering from a bad stinger in his neck and some numbness in his arm after he was inadvertently kicked in the Seahawks' Week 4 victory over the Colts. After the divisional matchup with the Rams, the Seahawks will head into a bye in Week 6, so if Avril demonstrates improvement over the next two-plus weeks, he may miss only one contest. Frank Clark is the top candidate to start at defensive end opposite Michael Bennett for as long as Avril is sidelined.

