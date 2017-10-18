Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Expected to hit IR
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Avril (neck) will be placed on injured reserve, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Carroll also hinted that Avril may be considering retirement, saying that the pass rusher is visiting with doctors and "seriously looking at a big decision". The neck injury that's held Avril out since Week 4 could put him at added risk of suffering spine or head injuries if he continues to play.
