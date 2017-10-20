Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Lands on injured reserve
The Seahawks placed Avril (neck) on injured reserve Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This move has been in the works for awhile and at this point, Avril is apparently seriously considering retirement. The 31-year-old could be designated to return from IR after eight weeks, but that seems unlikely based on how things are trending at this time.
