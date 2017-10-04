Play

Seahawks' Cliff Avril: May have long-term concern

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Avril (neck) may be dealing with a long-term issue, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Avril's arm went numb during Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts, and subsequent testing suggests he may have a serious neck or spinal concern. Given the nature of the injury, the Seahawks want him to be cautious and obtain the best medical information. Avril will miss Week 5 against the Rams and sounds likely to be out beyond that. Carroll's comments suggest that the team won't let Avril play anytime soon.

