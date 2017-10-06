Play

Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Out for Week 5

Avril (neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This is unsurprising after head coach Pete Carroll indicated earlier this week that Avril may be dealing with a more severe neck issue. Frank Clark will step in as starting right defensive end in his absence.

