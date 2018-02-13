Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Reassess future in spring
Avril (neck) plans to reassess his football future in spring, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Avril suffered a devastating neck injury in October and has yet to proclaim whether or not football will be in his future. The defensive end plans to wait until spring, when he will be about six months removed from surgery, to take a look at his future. Avril is due $6.5 million in 2018, which will play a factor in the Seahawks decision to retain him, if he is medically cleared to play.
