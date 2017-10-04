Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Ruled out for Week 5
Head coach Pete Carroll stated that Avril (neck) won't play Sunday against the Rams, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Seattle will need to replace Avril's pass rush presence in order to slow down streaking Rams quarterback Jared Goff, as well as running back Todd Gurley. Frank Clark is positioned to take Avril's place on Seattle's defensive front for the time being.
