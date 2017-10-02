Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Suffers neck injury
Avril (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts.
While the extent Avril's injury isn't clear, it's never good when a player is being checked out for damage to his head/neck region. Look for Frank Clark to take on all the snaps he can handle in Avril's absence.
