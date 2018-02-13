Seahawks' Cliff Avril: To reassess future in spring

Avril (neck) plans to reassess his football future in spring, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Avril suffered a devastating neck injury in October and has yet to proclaim whether football will be in his plans moving forward. The defensive end plans to wait until spring, when he will be about six months removed from surgery, to consider his options. Avril is due $6.5 million in 2018, which will play a factor in the Seahawks' decision to retain him, if he is medically cleared to play.