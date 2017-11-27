Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Undergoes neck surgery

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Avril would undergo surgery this week to address a disc issue in his neck and spine, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Avril landed on injured reserve in October after sustaining the neck issue, which briefly caused him to lose feeling in his arms and hands. Given the severity of Avril's situation and the long-term complications spinal injuries can cause, it's possible the 31-year-old could opt for retirement in the offseason. The 10-year veteran, who recorded a career-best 11.5 sacks in 2016, has one year and $7 million remaining on the four-year extension he inked in 2014.