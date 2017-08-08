Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Wreaks havoc in mock game

Avril (abdomen) was "constantly in the backfield" during the Seahawks' scrimmage Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Avril, who underwent a pair of core muscle surgeries this offseason, doesn't appear to be limited in the slightest during training camp and should be in full force for the Seahawks' preseason opener Sunday against the Chargers.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories