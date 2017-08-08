Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Wreaks havoc in mock game
Avril (abdomen) was "constantly in the backfield" during the Seahawks' scrimmage Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Avril, who underwent a pair of core muscle surgeries this offseason, doesn't appear to be limited in the slightest during training camp and should be in full force for the Seahawks' preseason opener Sunday against the Chargers.
