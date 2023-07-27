Bryant, who dealt with a toe injury last month, is participating in training camp practices, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Bryant had 70 tackles, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two sacks in 17 games last season. Now that he's past the injury, the 2022 fourth-round pick will look to cement his role as a nickel defensive back against slot receivers, which was his primary job as a rookie last season.