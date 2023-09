Bryant (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks' slot corner, Bryant has recorded 11 tackles through two games to open the season. Bryant has given up 10 catches on 13 targets in his coverage and has a date with Adam Thielen lined up for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Panthers if Bryant is able to get over the toe issue in time.