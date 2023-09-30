Bryant (toe) is listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bryant missed Week 3 against the Panthers and was unable to participate in practice this week. If he's out for Monday's game, the Seahawks' cornerback depth will be razor thin with Artie Burns (hamstring) and Tre Brown (concussion) ruled out for Week 4. Kyu Blu Kelly, Mike Jackson and Chris Steele will be in line for increased usage behind Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.