Bryant (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Bryant was unable to play in the Seahawks' win over the Panthers on Sunday due to a knee injury he sustained against the Rams in Week 16. The Seahawks hosted a walkthrough practice Tuesday, but his ability to participate in a limited capacity indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Bryant will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Saturday's pivotal NFC West tilt against the 49ers.