Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (foot) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Bryant was able to raise his participation at the team's second practice of the week after opening the week with a limited session Wednesday. The cornerback now appears to be a full go ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
