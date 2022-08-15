Bryant handled some reps at nickel cornerback during Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Bryant had some mishaps during the exhibition game. He allowed rookie wideout George Pickens to beat him on a go route for a 26-yard touchdown, and he missed an open-field tackle that led to a big gain. However, the rookie cornerback seemed to get better as the game went along, both as a tackler and in coverage. Winning the nickel job may be his quickest way onto the field, especially following news that Ugo Amadi -- a contender for the nickel corner role -- has been traded to the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.