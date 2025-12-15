Bryant recorded three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday' 18-16 win over the Colts.

Bryant intercepted a deep pass from Philip Rivers with just 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Seahawks. This was Bryant's fourth interception of the season, marking a career high in the category. The Cincinnati product is in the final year of his rookie contract but is making a strong case to stick with the team long term.