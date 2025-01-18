Bryant recorded 73 tackles (48 solo), six pass breakups and three interceptions, including a pick-six, across 17 games during 2024.

Bryant entered the 2025 season as a special-teams player and a backup defensive back, but he ended up starting in Week 7 and never looked back, starting the final 11 games. The 2022 fourth-round pick mostly played cornerback in college, but his transition to a full-time safety role looks complete. Bryant may need to battle to retain the role in 2025 depending on the Seahawks' offseason moves.