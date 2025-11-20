Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Lands on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (foot) turned in a limited practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Bryant played 100 percent of defensive snaps in Week 11 against the Rams, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. It's positive that he was still able to practice, though his participation for the next few days will be worth monitoring.
