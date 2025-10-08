Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Leads team in tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant recorded eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 38-35 loss versus the Buccaneers.
Bryant played all 58 of Seattle's defensive snaps in Week 5, and he tallied eight stops for the second time in 2025. He's on pace for a career year in that category, but he's still not on the IDP radar in most formats ahead of a Week 6 matchup at Jacksonville.
