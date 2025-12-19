Bryant (knee) is expected to miss "some time" based on initial tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Cincinnati product sustained a knee injury in Thursday night's overtime win over the Rams, and it now appears the issue will likely sideline him for a period of time. Bryant is a crucial part of the Seahawks' secondary, recording 66 total tackles, seven passes defensed, including four interceptions, and one forced fumble across 15 games this season. If he's out for the Week 17 matchup against the Panthers, Ty Okada is likely the next man up at strong safety.