Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Makes five tackles Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant recorded five solo tackles, including one for a loss, in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.
The safety also played on all 75 defensive snaps, the sixth time in seven games he's played on every defensive snap this season. Bryant has 35 tackles (28 solo) and four pass breakups, including two interceptions, through seven contests.
More News
-
Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Picks off another pass Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Solid performance in loss•
-
Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Impresses in new role•
-
Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Eight tackles vs. Green Bay•
-
Seahawks' Coby Bryant: Intercepts pass in win•