Bryant recorded five solo tackles, including one for a loss, in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

The safety also played on all 75 defensive snaps, the sixth time in seven games he's played on every defensive snap this season. Bryant has 35 tackles (28 solo) and four pass breakups, including two interceptions, through seven contests.

