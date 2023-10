Bryant (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's contest with the Giants.

Bryant was considered doubtful to play, so his absence comes as no surprise. The cornerback was unable to participate at all at practice this week, but the team will have their bye week in Week 5, so he'll have extra time to get right before Seattle returns to action Oct. 15 at Cincinnati. In the meantime, Kyu Blu Kelly and Mike Jackson are amongst those that will see an increase in workload Monday versus New York.