Bryant (toe) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Bryant was unable to practice all week due to a toe injury. He will now focus on recovering in time for Week 4. With Riq Woolen (chest) doubtful, Seattle could be stretched a little thin at corner. As a result, Tre Brown, Mike Jackson and Artie Burns are candidates to see increased snaps.