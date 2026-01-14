Bryant (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bryant missed the final two games of the regular season due to a knee injury, but he had an additional week of rest courtesy of the Seahawks' wild-card round by as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With his full practice Tuesday, Bryant is on track to play in Saturday's divisional-round clash against the 49ers, which would likely result in Ty Okada reverting to a rotational role in the Seahawks' secondary.