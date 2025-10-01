Bryant recorded an interception during Thursday's 23-20 win at Arizona.

Bryant was on the field for all 67 of the Seahawks' defensive snaps in Week 4, and quarterback Kyler Murray barely ever threw in his direction. One of the few times he did though, Bryant settled under an overthrown ball in the middle of the field for his second interception of the season (although he did ultimately fumble the ball back to the Cardinals). His prowess in coverage continues to limit his tackling opportunities and hurt his value as an IDP asset.