Bryant was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bryant practiced in full Wednesday but appears to have picked up an illness between that session and Thursday's. It's not clear how severe the safety's ailment is, but his ability to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- may be a positive sign of his chance of suiting up Sunday versus San Francisco. Bryant served in a rotational role early in the campaign but has worked as a starter in each of Seattle's past three games.